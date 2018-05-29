Search
AFA urges Netflix to pull controversial “13 Reasons Why” (Petition)

Verne HillMay 29, 2018Comments Off on AFA urges Netflix to pull controversial “13 Reasons Why” (Petition)

AFA Action Alert:  Renewed calls for the cancellation of the controversial Netflix teen series “13 Reasons Why” are intensifying. The finale episode of season two, which debuted May 18, featured a violent bathroom sexual assault on a male student, and now others besides the American Family Association (AFA, www.afa.net) are saying cancellation is in order.

Sign the petition to pull this show:  https://afa.net/netflix

This spring, AFA reached out to families to help urge the streaming service to pull “13 Reasons Why” before the second season aired. The Netflix series has been criticized for glorifying suicide, and also includes strong language, sexuality and extremely adult situations.

According to a recent Fox News article, Twitter users called the violent and bloody attack in the episode in question “insensitive” and commented, “Netflix better cancel ‘13 Reasons Why.’ I don’t ever want to see anything like season 2 again.” In a separate Fox News story, a Florida mother says the show influenced her daughter to attempt suicide on Mother’s Day when she tried to mimic the show’s main character from season one, Hannah Baker. Fox also reported that two California families have blamed the show for the deaths of their daughters, stating it acted as a trigger for the depressed teens.

https://www.afa.net/netflix

Verne Hill

