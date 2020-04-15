Search
ADF sues Greensboro over Love Life arrests outside abortion clinic

ADF sues Greensboro over Love Life arrests outside abortion clinic

Verne Hill Apr 15, 2020

Alliance Defending Freedom sues city of Greensboro, Guilford County over Pro-Life volunteers praying on sidewalk during stay-at-home order.

Greensboro, N.C., police arrested several Christians for engaging in peaceful prayer outside an abortion facility, claiming that they were in violation of a Guilford County emergency proclamation related to the coronavirus crisis. Police arrested members of the Christian ministry Love Life because they traveled by car and not by foot and because they traveled from outside the county—prohibitions found nowhere in the proclamation or in any law. The city also claimed that the proclamation gives the city authority to prohibit all First Amendment activity, which is also untrue. Love Life members intentionally and carefully engaged in their activities to comply with the proclamation.

 “The legal rule that the government must follow is that it must have a truly compelling interest in order to violate citizens’ First Amendment rights, and it must do so in the least restrictive means possible. But when the same government is allowing some people to walk, bike, golf, and picnic while threatening others with 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for praying on a sidewalk, they have not even come close to meeting that burden…”

Read more:  http://www.adfmedia.org/News/PRDetail/10964

Verne Hill

