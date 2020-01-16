Actress credits abortion for her ‘successful career’?

Pro-life leaders express sadness at actress Michelle Williams’ Golden Globes speech, during which she credited abortion for her ‘successful career’.

“How sad it must be to trade an innocent human life for a tiny golden statue. Praying for Michelle Williams,” tweeted Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood director and the focus of the faith-based true story ‘Unplanned’.

Babies don’t keep us from our dreams: “And I want to let all women know, all you young ladies who haven’t had babies or are maybe listening to what the culture says about birth, and women, and babies, and choice. My baby will not keep me from my professional growth but will make me BETTER because of it.”

-Leah Darrow, Christian speaker, writer and former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant just gave birth to her 5th child!

