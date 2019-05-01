Action needed: Stand for Life…

Update: The NC Senate voted Tuesday evening to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of SB 359 – the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Governor Cooper vetoed the bill on April 18, along with issuing a statement in which he called the bill “needless” and “an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients.”

The veto override acquired the necessary three-fifths majority of present and voting Senators, with 30 voting in favor and 20 voting against the measure. Thank you to Senator Don Davis (D-Greene), the only Democrat to vote in favor of the override. The bill now heads to the House, where once again it needs a three-fifths majority of members present and voting to pass. Should SB 359 pass the House, it will become law over the objection of Governor Cooper.

