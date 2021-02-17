HealthCare.gov, the ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans, reopened on Monday for a special three-month sign-up window.
HealthCare.gov will be accepting applications through May 15, 2021.
https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/
Here are answers to questions about the new enrollment option. https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/02/15/967366282/as-biden-reopens-aca-enrollment-are-you-eligible-to-sign-up-or-switch-health-pla
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Breaking: Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer - February 17, 2021
- Winter Weather Preparedness: Power outages - February 17, 2021
- ACA enrollment reopens at healthcare.gov thru May 15, 2021 - February 17, 2021