ABS: Thousands of Bibles have been given to Kayne Fans?

The American Bible Society has given away over 9,000 Bibles to Kanye West fans in less than three weeks – for free. The offer was for 1,000 free Bibles thru October 30, but the demand was so strong the society has extended the offer until November 22, 2019.

https://mychristiandaily.com/american-bible-society-gives-8800-free-bibles-to-kanye-west-fans/

The offer was for 1,000 free Bibles thru October 30, but the demand was so strong the society has extended the offer until November 22. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe5cXJ3kmXM-4eYZ6FkdtpEWyVGzbelNqFaMoxE155vJpU6GQ/viewform

Rap megastar Kanye West will head to Houston, Texas on Sunday (Nov 17) for a live interview at Joel Osteen’s “Lakewood Church.” Kanye is expected to talk about the impact Jesus Christ has had on his life in recent times.

BTW: The service will be broadcast live on Sirius-XM.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/kanye-west-to-give-interview-at-joel-osteens-houston-megachurch-this-weekend