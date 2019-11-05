Search
ABS: FREE Bibles and the Kanye connection…

Verne Hill

Google searches for “Jesus” and “What do Christians believe?” have  jumped, around the same time “Jesus Is King” was trending on the internet.

Faithwire: There’s no doubt music icon Kanye West has already interrupted popular culture with his very public conversion to Christianity. It’s yet to be seen if the entertainment mogul’s new, Gospel-infused album “Jesus Is King” will lead people to salvation, but one thing is for sure: it’s leading them to Google.

The 11-track album is chockfull of Bible references, and according to Bible Gateway, online searches for Scripture passages and faith-based phrases in the songs have spiked since the record was released in late October.

Google searches for “Jesus” and “What do Christians believe?” have also jumped, around the same time “Jesus Is King” was trending on the internet.

Seizing on that opportunity.

*The American Bible Society is offering to send FREE copies of the Bible to any American curious about Scripture, Christianity, and the faith West’s lyrics describe.

*ABS has set up a link — www.abs.bible/kanye — for anyone interested in receiving a copy of the Holy Bible. All visitors have to do is fill out a form with their names, email addresses, and mailing addresses, and Bibles will be shipped to them.

https://www.faithwire.com/2019/10/31/massive-spike-in-faith-based-google-searches-after-jesus-is-king/

Previous story:  Jesus Is King:  Kanye West on his Relationship with Jesus The change in Kanye has been evident over the past year. For Kanye, the biggest moment of change took place in April when he asked Jesus to become his Lord and Savior.  “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” Kanye explained in a recent interview. Everything that he does now (so says Kanye) is “for the church.”

It’s my only mission and calling, is to spread the gospel.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/october/kanye-west-its-my-job-to-let-people-know-what-jesus-has-done-for-me

 

Since January, Kanye West has been staging “Sunday Service” events at his home in Los Angeles, plus various other venues.

Kanye’s latest project “Jesus Is King,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and iTunes charts. Its Christian focus stands in deep contrast to rap and hip-hop music’s often hedonistic lyrics. In the spirit of the album and West’s surprise Baton Rouge concert (last Friday night), alcohol, cigarettes and vaping were not permitted.

https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/entertainment_life/music/article_9a3b3142-fcec-11e9-ac9a-6f231eb1fa0a.html

 

Kanye West: ‘Jesus Is King’ Packed With Bible Verses and Praises to God.   www.faithwire.com/2019/10/25/listen-kanye-west-releases-album-jesus-is-king-packed-with-bible-verses-and-praises-to-god/

 

Christian rapper Lecrae tweeted: “Regardless of how you feel about #KanyeWest the content is refreshing to hear. God will get His glory. And #JesusIsKing.”

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

