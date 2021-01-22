Search
Verne HillJan 22, 2021Comments Off on Abortion is the leading cause of death in America and Globally

Like

Today, January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US

Abortion is the leading cause of death in America (and the world).  Estimates range between 42 million and 54 million babies aborted. Fact: More lives are lost to abortion worldwide each year than all other causes of death combined. Abortion kills more people than war, famine, and genocide combined.

*Danielle D’Souza Gill’s new book, The Choice: the Abortion Divide in America, reports that, “Abortion is the greatest form of mass killing in the world by far. In 2018, cancer took 8.2 million, HIV/AIDS took 1.7 million lives. But, Abortion claimed 41.9 million lives.” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/january/reminding-people-of-the-barbarity-of-abortion-why-pro-lifers-march

 

Today is Sanctity of Human Life Day

Compassion: One in three women inside the church has had an abortion.

Many Christian women who have experienced abortion struggle with the ‘lie’ that God does not forgive this sin, but this is not true.  https://www.voice4life.org/abortion-recovery.html

*Romans 5:8 says, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (ESV
There is hope. There is forgiveness. There is freedom.

For a list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our community go to the News Blog!

https://www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care-centers-supporting-life-community-2/

 

NEW: The annual March for Life in DC will be VIRTUAL next Friday (Jan 29)! For the first time in 48 years, pro-lifers will not gather (physically) in the nation’s capital over concerns with the pandemic and safety issues. This year’s theme: “Together Strong: Life Unites” a clear call for unity as the country faces one of the most divisive periods in its history.

https://marchforlife.org/statement-on-2021-march-for-life/

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
