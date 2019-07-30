ABC 45: Local auditions for American Idol on Aug 10, 2019

ABC 45 will be hosting their annual Triad Idol competition at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, from 12-8 pm at the center court outside of Belk.

Triad Idol is a local singing contest that gives competitors a chance to make it on the hit TV show American Idol. This year’s winners will receive the coveted “Front of the Line Pass” which ensures them a spot in the front of the line at the American Idol Bus Tour in Raleigh, North Carolina.

*A total of ten (10) Front of the Line Passes will be distributed on August 10, 2019. All competitors must be fifteen (15) to twenty-eight (28) years old as of June 1st, 2019. Contestants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

*Eligible contestants must be from counties in the ABC 45 viewing area which include, Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Rockingham, Davidson, Stokes, Surry Wilkes, Yadkin, Randolph, Montgomery, Alleghany, Caswell and Patrick counties.

For more information about Triad Idol, go to www.ABC45.com

or contact Lori Bates at 336-499-1805 or Lbates@sbgtv.com