AARP: McDonald’s wanting older workers

Apr 25, 2019

If you’re looking for a gig in your golden years, you might want to check under the Golden Arches.  McDonald’s is teaming up with AARP to hire older workers for its breakfast and lunchtime shifts.  The fast-food giant will post positions on AARP’s online job board as it tries to fill roughly 250,000 jobs over the summer.  Older Americans are the fastest growing segment of the labor pool.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/24/mcdonalds-wants-hire-older-americans-new-partnership-aarp/3543170002/

Get a Big Mac for only 50 cents with the purchase of another Big Mac!

To get this deal, download the McDonald’s app and click on “deals.”

You can use the coupon once each week through April 28!     McDonald’s

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/product/big-mac.html

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostNational Day of Prayer 2019
