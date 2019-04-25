AARP: McDonald’s wanting older workers

If you’re looking for a gig in your golden years, you might want to check under the Golden Arches. McDonald’s is teaming up with AARP to hire older workers for its breakfast and lunchtime shifts. The fast-food giant will post positions on AARP’s online job board as it tries to fill roughly 250,000 jobs over the summer. Older Americans are the fastest growing segment of the labor pool.

