AARP: Free tax preparation help locally

Need tax preparation help?

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns in Forsyth County.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Service are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 15 on at the Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive…

*Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

No appointments. Counselors will be available -first come, first served basis. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

For more information: www.aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

The following documents are required for preparation:

Picture ID for yourself, and if filing jointly, for your spouse as well. Social Security ID for yourself, your spouse, and any dependents. Both spouses must be present to sign a joint tax return. If available, please also bring 2017 taxes.

Wage and income statements for 2018 including W-2s, 1099s, Social Security statements, and any other documents that reflect any earnings.

1095A forms documenting your health coverage if you purchased Marketplace (Affordable Care Act) Insurance — a return cannot be prepared without it.

Evidence of deductible expenses such as charitable donations, mortgage interest, property taxes (including vehicle tax), sales tax on new vehicle purchases, medical and prescription costs, education costs for you or your dependent(s).

If applicable, name, address and tax ID of child care providers for the Child Care Tax Credit.

If applicable, income and expense details for a Schedule C business return. If you have a net loss, expenses over $25,000, employees or a depreciation expense, your return cannot be prepared.

Voided check, if any refund is to be a direct deposit.