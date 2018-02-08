AAA: Drowsy drivers are responsible for roughly 1 in 10 crashes

A new study shows drowsy driving is much more widespread than previously estimated.

Men and women are both equally at risk when behind the wheel. 70% of the documented accidents involving ‘drowsy’ drivers happened during the day. More than half of those crashes involved drivers 16 to 24 years old. Bottom line: If you don’t get enough sleep, you are putting everyone on the road at risk.

Fact: Driving on 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk

AAA https://goo.gl/dnREZ3