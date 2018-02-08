Search
AAA: Drowsy drivers are responsible for roughly 1 in 10 crashes

Feb 08, 2018

A new  study shows drowsy driving is much more widespread than previously estimated. 

Men and women are both equally at risk when behind the wheel.  70% of the documented accidents involving ‘drowsy’ drivers happened during the day.  More than half of those crashes involved drivers 16 to 24 years old.   Bottom line: If you don’t get enough sleep, you are putting everyone on the road at risk.

Fact: Driving on 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk

