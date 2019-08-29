Search
AAA: Drivers running red lights has hit a ‘deadly’ 10-year high

Verne HillAug 29, 2019Comments Off on AAA: Drivers running red lights has hit a ‘deadly’ 10-year high

AAA (Triple A) is urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution at traffic signals.   The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high.

Safe driving tips…

*As you enter an intersection with traffic lights, tap your brakes while approaching a light – to warn other drivers of a possible stop.

*AAA also recommends waiting a second after a light changes to green before proceeding, and checking to make sure crossing traffic has stopped.

*For pedestrians and cyclists, AAA recommends:  Be visible, make eye contact with drivers and stay alert by not wearing headphones while walking or riding. Take a few seconds to make sure traffic has stopped before crossing a street.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/number-of-people-killed-by-drivers-running-red-lights-hits/article_77266f5d-2b11-5f3b-8cba-e7d72e460a96.html

Verne Hill

WBFJ Your Family Station

