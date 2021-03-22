AAA: Dealing with Aggressive Drivers

Dealing with Aggressive Drivers.
Unfortunately, other drivers can become aggressive or enraged. If you are confronted by a driver displaying aggressive driving behaviors toward you, follow these guidelines:
*Do not respond to the other driver. Avoid any escalation of conflict.
*Avoid eye contact with the aggressive driver or occupants.
*Be tolerant and forgiving. The aggressive driver may be having a really bad day and be looking for a way to vent anger.
*Be sure to allow enough room around your vehicle so that you can pull out or around if someone approaches your vehicle.
*Do not get out of your vehicle – it offers protection.
*If necessary, contact 911 for assistance. If necessary, drive to a busy public place where there are witnesses, such as a hospital or fire station. Once there, use your horn to attract others’ attention if needed.
