AAA: Dealing with Aggressive Drivers

Dealing with Aggressive Drivers.

Unfortunately, other drivers can become aggressive or enraged. If you are confronted by a driver displaying aggressive driving behaviors toward you, follow these guidelines:

*Do not respond to the other driver. Avoid any escalation of conflict.

*Avoid eye contact with the aggressive driver or occupants.

*Be tolerant and forgiving. The aggressive driver may be having a really bad day and be looking for a way to vent anger.

*Be sure to allow enough room around your vehicle so that you can pull out or around if someone approaches your vehicle.

*Do not get out of your vehicle – it offers protection.

*If necessary, contact 911 for assistance. If necessary, drive to a busy public place where there are witnesses, such as a hospital or fire station. Once there, use your horn to attract others’ attention if needed.

https://seniordriving.aaa.com/improve-your-driving-skills/everyday-driving-challenges/dealing-aggressive-drivers/