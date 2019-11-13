AAA: Cold Weather Dos and Don’ts

Experts at AAA, saying it’s not a good idea to warm your car up to keep it from freezing. Ninety-five percent of the cars on the road today don’t use carburetors, so you no longer need to warm them up on cold days. Also, repeatedly starting a car without running it long enough to recharge the battery can lower the battery’s capacity over time. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/12/arctic-blast-cold-weather-how-often-should-start-my-car/2555216001/

AAA: Additional Cold Weather Driving Tips

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow. https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xcw4GvlKjmY