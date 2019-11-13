Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog AAA: Cold Weather Dos and Don’ts

AAA: Cold Weather Dos and Don’ts

Verne HillNov 13, 2019Comments Off on AAA: Cold Weather Dos and Don’ts

Like

Experts at AAA, saying it’s not a good idea to warm your car up to keep it from freezing. Ninety-five percent of the cars on the road today don’t use carburetors, so you no longer need to warm them up on cold days.   Also, repeatedly starting a car without running it long enough to recharge the battery can lower the battery’s capacity over time.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/12/arctic-blast-cold-weather-how-often-should-start-my-car/2555216001/

AAA: Additional Cold Weather Driving Tips

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.     https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xcw4GvlKjmY

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post“Share the Health”: Free Health Screenings, Services this Saturday (Nov 16) 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Thursday News, November 14, 2019  

Verne HillNov 14, 2019

Blue Local: Special ACA product in the Triad offered through Wake Forest Baptist Medical and BC/BS NC

Verne HillNov 13, 2019

“Share the Health”: Free Health Screenings, Services this Saturday (Nov 16) 

Verne HillNov 13, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 14 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
7:00 pm Triad Community Band @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Triad Community Band @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 14 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
The Triad Community Band consists of over 50 musicians of all ages! It’s Free  /  336.722.7563
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes