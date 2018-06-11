AAA: Check your tire tread before going on vacation

New research from AAA reveals that driving on relatively worn tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can be deadly. For instance: Your average stopping distances with worn tires can be extended by a staggering 43%, or an additional 87 feet — more than the length of a Big Rig and its trailer — when compared to new tires. Nearly 800,000 crashes occurring on wet roads each year in the US. Also, higher tire price is not necessarily an indicator of quality. https://newsroom.aaa.com/2018/06/tread-lightly-worn-tires-drivers-risk/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- 2018 Kid-Friendly Summer Movie Guide - June 12, 2018
- “I Can Only Imagine”- The Movie now on DVD - June 12, 2018
- Chick-fil-A Has a Secret Menu? Well sort of… - June 12, 2018