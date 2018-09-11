AAA of the Carolinas: HOME INVENTORY CHECKLIST

Search
Sep 11, 2018

With oncoming severe weather, part of being prepared for storm damage is making an inventory checklist. Whether you rent or own your home, an inventory list can help you make a claim and get it settled faster in the event of damage to your property.

It’s not too late to create a home inventory, even if you’re starting from scratch. A partial inventory is better than not having one at all. Especially if you expect to evacuate, see the tips below to help you protect your property.

Take photos or videos. You can create a private YouTube channel or photo library to save in the cloud so you won’t have to worry about storing the data you record. Taking video gives you the advantage of being able to narrate anything notable about the item, saving you time from writing it down.

Start with big ticket items. Record serial numbers, makes and models of your appliances and electronics. Take photos of your receipts if you have them, and note when and where you purchased them.

Include valuables like jewelry, family heirlooms (including appraisal) and inventory clothing by category (make notations for designer or more expensive pieces).

Take photos or videos of your artwork, along with receipts or appraisals.

Take photos or videos of all furniture, noting antiques or particularly valuable pieces.

If you have enough time, store warranty information, receipts, and appraisals in a ﬁre proof box. Keep multiple copies in a few safe places, like a safety deposit box at your bank, ﬁled at your away-from-home oﬃce, and an additional set with a trusted relative or friend.

See our entire household inventory checklist here.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
