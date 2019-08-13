Can you believe it: ‘Little House on the Prairie’ the classic TV show turns 45?

Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote Little House on the Prairie. The book inspired the iconic television series that debuted 45 years ago, and is still running today.

*And for the first time, one of the cast members – Wendi Lou Lee who played ‘Baby Grace’ – is writing about the faith behind the TV classic.

Wendy says that ‘the four seasons that (she) spent on Little House on the Prairie playing the role of Baby Grace Ingalls are among God’s greatest blessings.

Wendi is a Jesus follower, a former child actress, and a brain surgery survivor.

In 2015, Wendi was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Her surgery and recovery led to a newfound freedom to be embrace who God created her to be.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/family-values-and-faith-filled-content-why-little-house-on-the-prairie-is-still-a-hit-45-years-after-its-debut

Wendy has turned those ‘Little House’ lessons into a book.

“A Prairie Devotional” is a collection of stories—from Wendy’s life and from the episodes of Little House—the ups and down of life, the joys and sorrows and how every detail of our lives is continually woven together to fit into God’s perfect plan.

Details: https://wendiloulee.com/

BTW: Actress, Author and Motivational speaker, Wendi Lou Lee and her twin sister, Brenda, landed the part of Baby Grace Ingalls in 1978.