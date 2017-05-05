Search
A 90-year-old NC Navy veteran finally earns his college degree

Verne HillMay 05, 2017Comments Off on A 90-year-old NC Navy veteran finally earns his college degree

Finishing the race: Robert Winters dropped out of high school and spent 25 years serving in the military during World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Mr Winters, a 90-year-old North Carolina Navy veteran who dropped out of high school to serve the US, is finally earning his college degree.

For years, the vet has been taking classes at Central Piedmont Community College. On May 18, he and his wife, Elizabeth, will graduate after earning enough credits. Remember: Mr Winters is 90-years-old

Mr Winters says he is excited about the opportunity to graduate in front of his

18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

“This means an awful lot to me.  If I can do it anyone can!”

WCNC  https://goo.gl/Ne6Fts

Verne Hill

