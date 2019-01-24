Search
86-year-old grandmother does THIS to drop 100 pounds

86-year-old grandmother does THIS to drop 100 pounds

Jan 24, 2019

Jessica Slaughter struggled with obesity since elementary school.

But this 86-year-old grandmother from St. Louis has lost 120 pounds with a healthy diet and daily walks in her one-bedroom apartment.

That’s right. Her daily 3,000 steps take her back and forth from her living room to her kitchen in her one-bedroom apartment.  The end result: 120 pounds lost.

Ms Jessica struggled with obesity since elementary school.

“Even as a kid in Mississippi, I was always the fattest kid in the class. I got teased a lot,” said Slaughter. “I didn’t know how to stop eating. Fried chicken. Bacon and eggs. Desserts, like cakes and pies.”

Now, she wears her Fitbit during her morning walk around the apartment. She wants other seniors to know that you don’t have to go fast to get into shape.

You just have to go.”

“I just want seniors to know just because we’ve gotten a certain age, we don’t have to stop living,” said Slaughter. “I want to tell them that there’s a better way of life if they choose.”

Her weight loss formula:  When Slaughter was in her 70s, she found a formula that worked for her successful weight loss. She took the suggestion of a vegan and stopped eating meat, then began daily walks in her apartment. Once pre-diabetic, Slaughter said this is the healthiest she’s ever been.

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/no-gym-no-problem-senior-loses-120-pounds-by-walking-in-her-living-room-every-day/63-1f52ca15-b7bb-4dbe-84c3-b5a93f8bcdc3?fbclid=IwAR22O04e9EuK4lRGwmtxEmwQIm-wVJ7zECplp8SD7yn4Q9mXVeAj5_SLImA?fbclid=IwAR22O04e9EuK4lRGwmtxEmwQIm-wVJ7zECplp8SD7yn4Q9mXVeAj5_SLImA

