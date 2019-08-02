Search
This 8 year old has THIRD open heart surgery…

Verne HillAug 02, 2019Comments Off on This 8 year old has THIRD open heart surgery…

Matt Hammitt, former lead singer for the band Sanctus Real, is thanking everyone for their continued prayers! 

Matt’s 8 year old son, Bowen, just had his THIRD open heart surgery earlier this week (July 31).   “The surgery was a success and our sweet boy is resting. Thank you all for the love and support. It means so much to us.” Bowen’s mom, Sarah shared on Instagram.

BTW:  Bowen’s ‘Heart blog’ began in April of 2010, after Matt and Sarah Hammitt were told that their son would be born with Hy-po-plastic Left Heart Syndrome, a life-threatening pediatric heart disease…

Continue to pray for the Hammitt family! Updates at https://bowensheart.com/

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
