This 8 year old has THIRD open heart surgery…

Matt Hammitt, former lead singer for the band Sanctus Real, is thanking everyone for their continued prayers!

Matt’s 8 year old son, Bowen, just had his THIRD open heart surgery earlier this week (July 31). “The surgery was a success and our sweet boy is resting. Thank you all for the love and support. It means so much to us.” Bowen’s mom, Sarah shared on Instagram.

BTW: Bowen’s ‘Heart blog’ began in April of 2010, after Matt and Sarah Hammitt were told that their son would be born with Hy-po-plastic Left Heart Syndrome, a life-threatening pediatric heart disease…

Continue to pray for the Hammitt family! Updates at https://bowensheart.com/