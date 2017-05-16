7 Things Your Kids Should Know ‘How To Do’ By Age 13

How many of these important life skills have your kids mastered?

How To Cook A Meal

Your children are almost never too young to start learning to cook.

Learning to cook has tremendous value. Home-cooked meals tend to be healthier than those super-sized restaurant portions, and it’s much more affordable to cook at home than to dine out.

Giving your kids some confidence in the kitchen can help set them up for financial success and healthy living habits in the future. One idea? Teach them a few easy and healthy recipes they can confidently make. Chances are they’ll keep them in their repertoire even after they’ve left home.

How To Understand Money Basics

Only 17 states require high school students to take a course in personal finance, according to a 2016 Council for Economic Education survey. More colleges are starting to add financial literacy programs after finding young adults are clueless about budgeting basics. Give your children a head start by teaching them about budgeting, saving and managing expenses.

How To Do A Load Of Laundry

Lighten your load—literally—by teaching kids some laundry room basics. By the time your children are in high school, they should be able to separate clothes, and know how to use the washer and dryer. Bonus points if you can teach them to iron (or use the steamer to release wrinkles). Double bonus if you can teach them to get their own grass and chocolate ice cream stains out.

How To Do Basic Household Chores

In addition to laundry, help your kids create a habit of keeping a tidy home. This can include chores like vacuuming, dusting, cleaning and lawn care. Learning that a clean, organized home doesn’t happen magically will go far towards raising a responsible, self-sufficient young adult.

A good resource: This Montessori-inspired chart shows at what age to give kids certain chores—indoor and out. Kids ages 4-5, for example, should be able to help weed a garden or rake leaves, while kids ages 11 and up should be able to tackle lawn-mowing duties.

How To Grocery Shop

We already touched on cooking. But just as important is learning how to make a meal plan, write out a grocery list and stick to a grocery budget. The grocery store is full of valuable lessons, from reading nutrition labels to finding good deals and using coupon apps.

6 How To Manage Stress

From homework to tests, sports or extracurricular activities, and maintaining friendships, it’s likely your child has a lot going on already. A survey from the American Psychological Association a few years back found that 31 percent of teens feel overwhelmed as a result of stress. Why not help them learn how to combat it when they’re young? Teach your children how to handle stress and help them understand the importance of self-care.

A good resource: The American Psychological Association has strategies to help kids keep their stress levels in check. Among them? Getting enough ZZZs and staying active, whether by practicing yoga or joining a team sport.

7 How To Fail

Are you still waking your tween up for school every day? Do you bail your kids out every time they forget their homework or leave a project to the last minute? Letting kids slip up feels antithetical to being a parent, but the sooner they learn how to problem-solve and that actions have consequences, the better off they will be. https://goo.gl/pbkAsa