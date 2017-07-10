7-11: Things to celebrate on Tuesday (July 11)

Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A
Dress up like a cow and get a FREE CFA entrée, opening til 7pm
https://www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day
It’s 7-11 Day: 7-Eleven is celebrating 90 years of grab-and-go!
Get your free small Slurpee between the hours of 11am-7pm on Tuesday
http://www.refinery29.com/2017/07/162396/7-eleven-free-slurpee-day-2017
Amazon Prime Day 2017
What You Need to Know on the News Blog https://www.pcmag.com/news/354423/prime-day
