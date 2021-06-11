Search
The 6 second challenge

Verne Hill Jun 11, 2021

“I don’t have time” Really?

Consider taking the 6 second challenge…

In 6 seconds you can make eye contact.

In 6 seconds you can hold open a door.

In 6 seconds you can wait for a little straggler to catch up. “I’ll wait for you,” you can even say.

In 6 seconds you can take a deep breath.

In 6 seconds you can let it go. “It’s not worth it,” you can say.

In 6 seconds you can tuck a note in a lunch box or in a pocket.

Note: It only takes 2 seconds to draw a heart.

In 6 seconds you can say you’re sorry.

In 6 seconds you can cut yourself some slack.

In 6 seconds you can throw away that picture, that pair of pants, that inner bully that keeps you from loving this day, this you.

In 6 seconds you can feel the sunshine.

In 6 seconds you decide it’s time to stop looking back.

In 6 seconds you can whisper, “It’s gonna be okay,” to yourself or someone who’s scared.

It only takes six seconds to let someone else know THEY MATTER. They are NOT invisible. They are worthy of love and kindness. So, what will you do in 6 seconds?  #sixsecondchallenge

Rachel Macy Stafford is a New York Times bestselling author of 4 books including HANDS FREE MAMA

 SOURCE: The Hands-Free Revolution: https://www.facebook.com/TheHandsFreeRevolution

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostSummer Food Service Program for Kids
