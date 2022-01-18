First full moon of 2022

Eclipses, meteor showers and super moons, oh my!
How about that beautiful full moon (called the Wolf Moon) overnight! Skywatchers will have a busy 2022.
Details and dates to keep in mind www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/here-are-the-meteor-showers-eclipses-and-supermoons-to-see-in-2022/
