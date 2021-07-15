RECALL on J&J Spray Sunscreen

RECALL: Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its (spray) sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The affected products include Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen as well as four (4) Neutrogena aerosol sunscreens. *Details https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/july/johnson-and-johnson-recalling-sunscreens-due-to-benzene-traces