RECALL on J&J Spray Sunscreen

RECALL: Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its (spray) sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.
The affected products include Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen as well as four (4) Neutrogena aerosol sunscreens. *Details https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/july/johnson-and-johnson-recalling-sunscreens-due-to-benzene-traces
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Diva Dignity Party supporting On Wings Like a Dove - July 15, 2021
- S@5: WF Baptist Air Care celebrates 35 years - July 15, 2021
- Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Temple Wall - July 15, 2021