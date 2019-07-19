This Saturday (July 20) marks the 50th anniversary of the US moon landing in 1969…

The very first liquid ever poured on the moon, and the first food eaten there, were Holy Communion elements. Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin was an elder at Webster Presbyterian Church in the greater Houston area. His pastor shared with him that, "God reveals Himself in the common elements of everyday life." That would include bread and wine, the elements of the Lord's Table, a celebration of Christ's death on behalf of sinners. The idea of communion on the moon was Aldrin's.

Fact: The Apollo 11 moon landing was made possible by 400,000 workers. While the stories of the Apollo 11 crew – Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins – were written into the history books, what shouldn’t be forgotten are the stories of the 400,000 workers who made the moon landing possible.

The most stirring photo from the Apollo mission wasn’t of the moon – it was of the Earth? It was the photograph taken on Christmas Eve the previous year, 1968, when William Anders, an astronaut aboard Apollo 8, responding to mission commander Frank Borman’s astonishment, grabbed a Hasselblad camera and photographed the Earth. Our planet, a quarter of a million miles away, had just appeared over the lunar horizon. The image became known as “Earthrise.”

A similar photograph had been taken two years earlier but it didn’t grip the imagination the same way. It was in black-and-white.

“Earthrise,” the Apollo 8 image, was in color, and just as crucially, it was taken by an astronaut. Bill Anders was there, alongside Frank Borman and Jim Lovell, seeing what the camera saw. That made all the difference.

Ever bought something at a crazy good price, then found out the real value? Back in 1976, NASA sold moon landing footage to an intern for a little over $200 dollars! Now, the tapes could sell for millions. On July 20, 1969, NASA put a man on the moon and captured it all on video tape. In 1976, NASA unknowingly sold those tapes of original footage from the Apollo 11 lunar mission to one lucky intern who held onto them for decades. Now, NASA’s blunder will belong to the highest bidder: the three surviving videotapes of the 1969 lunar landing will be up for auction – at a starting bid of $700,000. According to Sotheby’s, the tapes are worth up to $2 million.

**Bidding begins this Saturday (July 20), on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

FYI: The two-and-a-half hours of footage provide the sharpest image of the moon landing – from Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon’s surface to the planting of the American flag. The back story: The tapes were sold by accident to NASA intern Gary George in 1976, who purchased the set unknowingly among 65 boxes of videotapes at a government surplus auction for $217.77. He resold most of the tapes to local TV stations for a profit but held onto three of them labeled “APOLLO 11 EVA | July 20, 1969 REEL 1 [-3]” at his father’s suggestion, according to Soethby’s.

More than 30 years later, after George heard NASA was trying to track down the footage for the moon landing’s 40th anniversary, he took the unidentified tapes to a video archivist and viewed them for the first time. It was then he realized he’d accidentally purchased the sharpest footage of the lunar landing ever recorded.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/02/us/nasa-intern-moon-landing-footage-sothebys-auction-trnd/index.html