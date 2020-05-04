Up to 50% of people with COVID-19 are unaware they have it

Social Distancing and personal face masks are still very important.

Researchers say 25% to 50% of people with COVID-19 are unaware they have the virus. This allows the novel coronavirus to spread more rapidly throughout a community. Experts say these carriers without symptoms make it even more important for people to wear face masks in public.

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/50-percent-of-people-with-covid19-not-aware-have-virus

Could You Be an Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carrier?

Blood tests that check for exposure to the coronavirus are starting to come online, and preliminary findings suggest that many people have been infected without knowing it. Even people who do eventually experience the common symptoms of COVID-19 don’t start coughing and spiking fevers the moment they’re infected. https://www.sciencealert.com/a-physician-answers-5-questions-about-asymptomatic-covid-19

The ‘silent spread’ of COVID-19…

Is it possible to be infected with the coronavirus and show no symptoms? Or go through a period of several days before symptoms kick in? And even in this stage with no cough, no fever, no sign of illness, could you be transmitting the virus to others?

“There is evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has this ability to spread silently,” says Shweta Bansal, an infectious disease modeler at Georgetown University. Indeed, cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents, choir groups and families fuel a growing concern about people who are infected, yet feel generally OK and go about their daily lives, giving the virus to friends, family members and strangers without knowing that they themselves have it. But there are wide gaps in our understanding of how many people fit this category of “silent spreaders” — as they’re called by some public health researchers — and how much they contribute to transmission of the disease. https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/04/13/831883560/can-a-coronavirus-patient-who-isnt-showing-symptoms-infect-others

Asymptomatic COVID-19: Five Questions Answered

https://www.ecowatch.com/asymptomatic-covid-19-2645908080.html?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1

“Asymptomatic transmitters” This helps explain how rapidly this virus continues to spread across the country

An administrator for the Reopen NC Facebook page confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 and recently finished up her quarantine. Audrey Whitlock said she ended her 14-day quarantine on April 26. When asked by ABC11, she wouldn’t say whether she had been tested to determine if she still has the virus. In a Facebook post on the ReOpen NC page, which has since been apparently deleted, Whitlock said she was asymptomatic.

https://abc11.com/nc-coronavirus-reopen-cases-update/6132539/