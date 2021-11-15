In our ‘throw away’ society, you may assume that it’s better to buy a new consumer item, than repair it.
But according to consumer expert Clark Howard, that’s not necessarily the case. From sneakers to cell phone screens – check out 5 things you should repair instead of replace. (Clark Howard)
https://clark.com/shopping-retail/five-things-you-should-repair-instead-of-replace/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- 5 things you should repair instead of replace (Clark Howard) - November 15, 2021
- FDA: Is your medication on the ‘short supply’ list? - November 15, 2021
- Monday News, November 15, 2021 - November 15, 2021