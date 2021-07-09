5 things to know before child tax credits roll out

If you’ve got kids and file taxes, chances are your bank account is getting a little boost later this month. The Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan calls for monthly payments to parents beginning on July 15th. For this year only, the child tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child. Parents of children under age 6 would be eligible for an even larger $3,600 total credit.

5 things to know before child tax credit checks this week

https://myfox8.com/news/5-things-to-know-before-child-tax-credit-checks-arrive-this-month/