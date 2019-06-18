5 Reasons Why You Should Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary

Do you ever struggle with setting aside the time, money, or energy needed to celebrate your anniversary?

Perhaps you’ve been there, too – at the place where you’ve made it another year, but you don’t really feel like there’s much to celebrate.

Maybe your heart is heavy from a loss in your life.

Perhaps you and your husband aren’t even sleeping in the same bed anymore.

It could be that you’re so busy with taking care of the kids and other family members that you feel like there’s no time to head out for a date night.

Even if all of that is true, I believe it’s still worth it to celebrate your anniversary.



It’s a Milestone.

In this culture where divorce is a common occurrence, just the fact that you made it another year means that you’ve hit a milestone in your marriage. Even if things aren’t perfect or the way you had hoped they would be, staying together for another year deserves a celebration.

It’s a chance to connect.

Celebrating your anniversary can be a wonderful chance to re-connect as a couple. If life has been crazy and you feel like you can barely come up for air, taking time to celebrate as a couple can give you a break toconnect and communicate with your husband.

It’s a chance to reflect.

One thing my husband and I often do on our anniversary is reflect over the past year – or even the past few years. By looking back, we are able to see how far we have come.

Reflecting gives us hope for the future when we consider some of the obstacles we’ve overcome as a couple.

Looking back is not always a bad thing – by reflecting and remembering, it can remind us of the strength we have in our marriage and encourage us to keep going.

It’s an excuse to get away.

Yes, get away! So many times, I talk to moms who tell me that their child is 5 or 6 years old, but they have not gotten away since before the child was born.

Certainly we all need to make our own parenting decisions, but I strongly feel that it is healthy – even necessary – for couples to get away once in a while without the children.

Your anniversary is a perfect chance to do that. Especially if you are celebrating your 10th or 15th anniversary – this is a great opportunity to go away for the weekend, or even longer.

Yes, you’ll need to plan ahead and save up some money. But it is SO worth it. One of our fondest memories as a couple is when we went away for our 10th anniversary.

We went to the White Mountains in NH and stayed at a lovely bed & breakfast. We got a good deal which included both dinners & breakfasts, so overall the cost was quite reasonable. We enjoyed the time to just focus on our marriage and not have to worry about the responsibilities of home and work life.

If you have an anniversary coming up, I encourage you to consider getting away as a way to celebrate.

It’s a time to look towards the future.

While looking back can be beneficial for your relationship, so can looking ahead. Taking a chance at least once a year to discuss your hopes and dreams for the future can be really fun.

This is especially true if you are in a difficult place in your marriage right now. If you’ve had some parenting challenges or you’ve been feeling unloved, taking time to think about how you’d like your relationship to look in the future can be an invaluable process. You may find this sparks bits of hope that you didn’t anticipate.

http://www.wellnessmomlife.com/5-reasons-celebrate-anniversary/

By Esther Littlefield – Blogger / Wellness Coach

www.wellnessmomlife.com