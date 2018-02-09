Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog 5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics

5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Verne HillFeb 09, 2018Comments Off on 5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Like

Among the athletes competing are five Olympians who have spoken openly about their Christian faith. Learn a bit about them below and root them on during the Olympics as they seek to glorify God by excelling in their sport.

From the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony, the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are sure to be packed with compelling storylines.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from around the world (including 22 athletes from North Korea) will compete for 306 medals in 102 events…      https://goo.gl/T2qEJE

Kelly Clark (Snowboarding Halfpipe)

David Wise (Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe)

Elana Meyers Taylor (Bobsled)

Katie Uhlaender (Skeleton)

Gigi Marvin (Hockey)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

National Pizza Day (Deals)

Verne HillFeb 09, 2018

Friday News, FEB 09, 2018

Verne HillFeb 09, 2018

‘Student Rights Handbook’ and Religious Freedom (ADF)

Verne HillFeb 09, 2018

Community Events

Feb
9
Fri
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 9 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
9:00 am Soul Shop: Ministering to Suicid... @ Awake Church (Winston-Salem)
Soul Shop: Ministering to Suicid... @ Awake Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 9 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Soul Shop is a one-day, faith-based training designed specifically for leader to equip you to minister to people impacted by suicidal desperation. The training will teach you how to recognize warning signs, how to engage in[...]
6:00 pm “Night To Shine” Prom @ Mt. Pleasant Church (Thomasville)
“Night To Shine” Prom @ Mt. Pleasant Church (Thomasville)
Feb 9 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The “Night to Shine” Prom is for individuals with special needs. The evening will include a limousine ride, red carpet entrance, dancing & much more! Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation 336.475.6757 http://mtpleasant.church/night-to-shine Volunteers Needed!![...]
7:00 pm Father / Daughter Dance @ Tyro United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Father / Daughter Dance @ Tyro United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Feb 9 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Theme: “Masquerade” The evening will include dancing, food, games and pictures! Tickets: $20.00 (per couple)  /  $25.00 (at the door) $5.00 (additional daughter) http://www.crossmovementdance.com/form.html  Hosted by and proceeds to benefit Cross Movement Dance
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 9 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes