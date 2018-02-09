5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Among the athletes competing are five Olympians who have spoken openly about their Christian faith. Learn a bit about them below and root them on during the Olympics as they seek to glorify God by excelling in their sport.
From the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony, the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are sure to be packed with compelling storylines.
Nearly 3,000 athletes from around the world (including 22 athletes from North Korea) will compete for 306 medals in 102 events… https://goo.gl/T2qEJE
Kelly Clark (Snowboarding Halfpipe)
David Wise (Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe)
Elana Meyers Taylor (Bobsled)
Katie Uhlaender (Skeleton)
Gigi Marvin (Hockey)
