Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Triad natives inducted into N.C. Music Hall of Fame  

Triad natives inducted into N.C. Music Hall of Fame  

Verne HillOct 18, 2019Comments Off on Triad natives inducted into N.C. Music Hall of Fame  

Like

Triad natives Mitch Easter and Patrick Douthit have been inducted into N.C. Music Hall of Fame.  

*During his induction speech, Mitch Easter who grew up in Walkertown thanked a range of people who encouraged him as a young musician, including his parents, bandmates and the church coffeehouses that were host to young bands.

Patrick Doughit who grew up in Midway shared that after the age of 7, I’m not sure I ever took the headphones off.” His mother, Patricia, fed her son’s budding music interest, buying him a keyboard when he was 7.

“But there was a time, way back, when I told him, ‘You need to stop doing this and get a real job,’” Patricia said, laughing and shaking her head at the memory. “That was probably the wrong advice.”

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/music/easter-th-wonder-inducted-into-n-c-music-hall-of/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPEW: Americans less likely to say they are Christian
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Fall Color Guy’: Prof Howie Neufeld explains the science of Fall Foliage

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

PEW: Americans less likely to say they are Christian

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Oct
17
Thu
all-day Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Oct 17 – Oct 31 all-day
Several churches in the WBFJ listening area have Pumpkin Patches this fall… Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC Hours: 1-7 (Monday-Friday) / Saturday (11-7)  /  12-7 (Sunday) 336.722.7563 Main Street United[...]
Oct
18
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Oct 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Oct
19
Sat
7:00 am Fall Fest @ Gethsemane United Methodist Church (Greensboro)
Fall Fest @ Gethsemane United Methodist Church (Greensboro)
Oct 19 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Yard Sale, Bake Sale, Vendors & much more! Proceeds: United Methodist Women’s Missions 336.643.3519
7:00 am Harvest Fair @ Midway United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Harvest Fair @ Midway United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Oct 19 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Silent Auction, Chicken Pies, Vendors & more! 336.764.0990
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes