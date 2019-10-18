Triad natives inducted into N.C. Music Hall of Fame  

Triad natives Mitch Easter and Patrick Douthit have been inducted into N.C. Music Hall of Fame.

*During his induction speech, Mitch Easter who grew up in Walkertown thanked a range of people who encouraged him as a young musician, including his parents, bandmates and the church coffeehouses that were host to young bands.

Patrick Doughit who grew up in Midway shared that after the age of 7, I’m not sure I ever took the headphones off.” His mother, Patricia, fed her son’s budding music interest, buying him a keyboard when he was 7.

“But there was a time, way back, when I told him, ‘You need to stop doing this and get a real job,’” Patricia said, laughing and shaking her head at the memory. “That was probably the wrong advice.”

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/music/easter-th-wonder-inducted-into-n-c-music-hall-of/