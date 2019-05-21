Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tips: Tire Care Essentials

Tips: Tire Care Essentials

Verne HillMay 21, 2019Comments Off on Tips: Tire Care Essentials

Like

Spending just a few minutes each month on maintenance can make all the difference in your tires’ safety, life and performance. You don’t need to be an expert mechanic. Just stick to the four essentials.

1. TIRE PRESSURE
Proper inflation pressure—perhaps the most important tire condition to monitor—gives tires the ability to support the vehicle and you to control it for maximum performance. Bonus benefit: Maintaining proper inflation pressure maximizes fuel economy, too.
Under inflated tires generate excessive heat build-up and stress, causing irregular wear and internal damage.
Over inflated tires are more likely to be cut, punctured or damaged when hitting an obstacle, such as a pothole.

CHECKING YOUR PRESSURE
Use a tire gauge to check inflation pressure, measured in in PSI (pounds per square inch). You’ll find recommended pressure on a label on the driver’s door or in your vehicle owner’s manual. ***And don’t forget about your spare tire.

WHEN TO CHECK
Check your tires at least once a month, and check them when they’re cold—meaning parked for at least three hours. Note that inflation pressure increases (in warm weather) or decreases (in cold weather) one to two pounds for every 10 degrees of temperature change.

2. TREAD DEPTH
Tread equals traction—giving your tires a grip on the road, especially in bad weather. Lose too much tread and you could lose control.
Once your tread wears down to 2/32nds of an inch, it’s time to visit your local tire shop. Take a few minutes each month to visually inspect your tires for uneven wear, high and low areas, unusually smooth areas and other signs of damage.
Tires have built-in tread wear indicators, or wear bars. When the tops of these bars are flush with the tire’s tread, the tire needs to be replaced.
Here’s a quick and affordable tread test: Place a penny upside down into a tread groove. If part of Lincoln’s head is covered by the tread, you’re good to go. If you can see all of his head, it’s new tire time.

3. TIRE ROTATION
Rotating your tires based on the recommendations in your vehicle’s owner’s manual can prevent irregular tire wear. If no rotation period is specified, USTMA recommends every 5,000 to 8,000 miles.
Once you’re done, make sure the inflation pressure is set to the vehicle manufacturer’s specifications.

4. TIRE ALIGNMENT
Striking a pothole or other road hazard could cause alignment issues. Misaligned wheels can lead to uneven, rapid tread wear and should be corrected by a tire dealer. Have your alignment checked at any indication of trouble, such as “pulling,” and periodically, along with your tire balance, as specified by your vehicle’s owner’s manual.
https://www.ustires.org/tire-care-essentials

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Foods you should TRY on the grill?

Verne HillMay 21, 2019

Tuesday News, May 21, 2019 

Verne HillMay 21, 2019

Urgent: Type O blood needed…

Verne HillMay 21, 2019

Community Events

May
21
Tue
all-day Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
May 21 all-day
Re-Union Camp Meeting is an effort to renew the bond between believers of all denominations that we may all be brought to unity in Jesus! Guest Speakers: Garrett Howell, founder of Awaken Ministries and Spiritual[...]
May
22
Wed
all-day Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
May 22 all-day
Re-Union Camp Meeting is an effort to renew the bond between believers of all denominations that we may all be brought to unity in Jesus! Guest Speakers: Garrett Howell, founder of Awaken Ministries and Spiritual[...]
May
23
Thu
all-day Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
May 23 all-day
Re-Union Camp Meeting is an effort to renew the bond between believers of all denominations that we may all be brought to unity in Jesus! Guest Speakers: Garrett Howell, founder of Awaken Ministries and Spiritual[...]
May
24
Fri
all-day Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
May 24 all-day
Re-Union Camp Meeting is an effort to renew the bond between believers of all denominations that we may all be brought to unity in Jesus! Guest Speakers: Garrett Howell, founder of Awaken Ministries and Spiritual[...]
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes