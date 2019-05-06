Mark 5:20 Essay Scholarship Opportunity
$500 Scholarships Available
The scholarships will be awarded to middle school, high school and college/university students in Winston-Salem / Forsyth County.
Write an essay answering the question:
What Has Jesus Done for Me?
Scholarship details:
- Essay must answer the question: What has Jesus done for me?
- Essay should be 500 to 1000 words, handwritten or printed.
- Essay deadline is October 1, 2019.
- Include with your essay your full name, age, school, grade, email address and phone number.
- Mail Essay to: Lloyd Presbyterian Church,
748 North Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
The reading of essays and awards program will be November 16, 2019 at Lloyd Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem.
Questions? Contact: Rev. Laura Spangler @ 336-784-1293
Mailing address: 748 N Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- U-Pick um: Find local strawberry farms… - May 6, 2019
- Hope du Jour: Plan to eat in, take out, and help out this Tuesday (May 7) - May 6, 2019
- Sharing Our Shoes: Donate now… - May 6, 2019