Mark 5:20 Essay Scholarship Opportunity

$500 Scholarships Available

The scholarships will be awarded to middle school, high school and college/university students in Winston-Salem / Forsyth County.

Write an essay answering the question:

What Has Jesus Done for Me?

Scholarship details:

Essay must answer the question: What has Jesus done for me?

Essay should be 500 to 1000 words, handwritten or printed.

Essay deadline is October 1, 2019.

Include with your essay your full name, age, school, grade, email address and phone number.

Mail Essay to: Lloyd Presbyterian Church,

748 North Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

The reading of essays and awards program will be November 16, 2019 at Lloyd Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem.

Questions? Contact: Rev. Laura Spangler @ 336-784-1293

Mailing address: 748 N Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

www.LloydPres.com