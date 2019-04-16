’48 Hours’ focuses on a Davidson County murder case 

“48 Hours,” CBS’s investigative crime show, will focus its attention Saturday (April 20) on the death of Jason Corbett, who a jury concluded was brutally murdered by his wife and his father-in-law in 2015.

The wife, Molly Corbett, and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, were convicted of second-degree murder by a Davidson County jury after a high profile, month-long trial in the summer of 2017. They are each serving prison sentences of 20-25 years. They have sought to overturn their murder convictions in the N.C. Court of Appeals, which heard oral arguments in the case at the end of January. The court has not yet issued a decision in the case.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/hours-focuses-on-a-davidson-county-murder-case-saturday/article_fd906d96-178e-5584-bd5e-2be60adf2de6.html