Job: Drive a promo truck filled with chocolate across the US?

Tony’s Chocolonely, an Amsterdam-based chocolate company, announced it is looking to hire a Chocotruck Captain and two Choco Co-Pilots to set off on a road trip across America and, of course, eat a stupid amount of free chocolate along the way. The point, according to a Tony’s spokesperson, is to raise awareness of the company’s fight to end inequality in the cocoa industry; specifically, modern slavery and illegal child labor on cocoa farms in West Africa. The chocolate maker said you can also expect to make friends over all sorts of chocolate bars, have fun exploring new places, and get paid a “very competitive” salary while you’re at it. Other perks include monthly massages, weekly yoga, and generous travel budgets.

Tony’s Chocolonely said the position will last for four months, but there’s a chance it could be extended into a permanent job at the company. During those four months, the Chocotruck will visit 10 cities: Austin (you’ll start at SXSW), Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley, Eugene, Portland (Tony’s Chocolonely’s US headquarters), Seattle, and Chicago. The company said it’s accepting applications from anyone who’s authorized to work in the US, so it doesn’t matter where you live.

In addition to being able to work in the US, you have to be 21 or older and be able to pass a background check. And since you’ll be driving a big chocolate truck, you’ll have to have a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, USDOT Physical Certification (or the ability to get it), and comfort driving a large vehicle (though a CDL is not required). You’ll also need to be able to lift 40lbs repeatedly (we’re guessing big boxes of chocolate bars), drive and stand for extended periods, and other general skills like good communication, according to a press release.

If that sounds like you — and you’re ready to explain to all of your friends and family that you drive a bright red chocolate truck for a living — you don’t have long to get your application in for consideration. Tony’s said the deadline for applying for the Chocotruck Captain and two Choco Co-Pilot positions is February 12.

