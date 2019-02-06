Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Job: Drive a promo truck filled with chocolate across the US?

Job: Drive a promo truck filled with chocolate across the US?

Verne HillFeb 06, 2019Comments Off on Job: Drive a promo truck filled with chocolate across the US?

Like

 Check out this full-time, salaried position traveling across the US in a food truck filled with all of the free chocolate you can eat.

From managing a lighthouse resort to driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, some jobs opportunities are just too good to pass up!

Tony’s Chocolonely, an Amsterdam-based chocolate company, announced it is looking to hire a Chocotruck Captain and two Choco Co-Pilots to set off on a road trip across America and, of course, eat a stupid amount of free chocolate along the way. The point, according to a Tony’s spokesperson, is to raise awareness of the company’s fight to end inequality in the cocoa industry; specifically, modern slavery and illegal child labor on cocoa farms in West Africa. The chocolate maker said you can also expect to make friends over all sorts of chocolate bars, have fun exploring new places, and get paid a “very competitive” salary while you’re at it. Other perks include monthly massages, weekly yoga, and generous travel budgets.

Tony’s Chocolonely said the position will last for four months, but there’s a chance it could be extended into a permanent job at the company. During those four months, the Chocotruck will visit 10 cities: Austin (you’ll start at SXSW), Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley, Eugene, Portland (Tony’s Chocolonely’s US headquarters), Seattle, and Chicago. The company said it’s accepting applications from anyone who’s authorized to work in the US, so it doesn’t matter where you live.

In addition to being able to work in the US, you have to be 21 or older and be able to pass a background check. And since you’ll be driving a big chocolate truck, you’ll have to have a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, USDOT Physical Certification (or the ability to get it), and comfort driving a large vehicle (though a CDL is not required). You’ll also need to be able to lift 40lbs repeatedly (we’re guessing big boxes of chocolate bars), drive and stand for extended periods, and other general skills like good communication, according to a press release.

If that sounds like you — and you’re ready to explain to all of your friends and family that you drive a bright red chocolate truck for a living — you don’t have long to get your application in for consideration. Tony’s said the deadline for applying for the Chocotruck Captain and two Choco Co-Pilot positions is February 12.

https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/tonys-chocolonely-job-travel-eat-chocolate

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThe Time capsule at Thruway Shopping Center will be opened later this month
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

(NEW) Christian films coming to theaters in 2019

Verne HillFeb 06, 2019

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerFeb 06, 2019

The Time capsule at Thruway Shopping Center will be opened later this month

Verne HillFeb 06, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
20
Sun
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Jan 20 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2019 Everyone who drops[...]
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Feb
7
Thu
6:00 pm Kindergarten Open House @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Kindergarten Open House @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Feb 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Enjoy a presentation from the current Sheets Memorial Christian School K5 Class for a better understanding of K5 goals, Cost & Benefits of SMCS, Tour the K5 Classroom, and a Q& A in the Cafeteria[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes