WBFJ News Monday, DEC 10, 2018

NOTE:  WBFJ FM is currently off the air due to icing on our broadcast antenna overnight.   This is effecting our online and APP transmission as well.   We apologize for any inconvenience.  

NWS Forecast…
The Triad is under a Winter Weather Advisory today
TODAY:  Light flurries through lunchtime.  Cloudy skies…High 35
Tonight:  Mostly cloudy and cold…Low 20
  *Wet roads and sidewalks will refreeze quickly after sunset this evening
Tuesday:  Black Ice early.  Sunny, windy and cold…High 38
Wednesday:  Back Ice early.  Sunny skies…High 42
NEWS
Getting out of your driveway, neighborhood or secondary road will be tricky even difficult today…
Main roads have been scrapped but still have that icy sludge covering them this morning.
NC Highway Patrol / Law enforcement responding to over 500 accidents during a 12 hour period yesterday.
If you don’t have to travel today, just stay home.  Allow the road crew to do their thing!!
Power Outages
Thousands still without power this morning in Greensboro, Randolph and Forsyth counties.
Scattered outages in the surrounding NW Piedmont as well.
Pray for power crews and road crews as they work to keep us safe.
Speaking of snow…
12 inches – that’s the official ‘snow’ total at PTI in Greensboro on Sunday.
The National Weather Service saying that Sunday’s snowfall was the 2nd heaviest on record.
PTI is open today but many airlines have delayed or even cancelled flights since Sunday.
Please call ahead and check with your airline online before you venture to the airport.
SPORTS
NFL:  Another LOSS for our Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
High School Football Playoffs…
Congrats to 3 area teams – East Forsyth, North Davidson and East Surry – heading to state Championship games.
At the Box Office
#1   Wreck It Ralph-2  Remains tops at the Box Office for a third straight week
#2   Disney’s the Grinch
UPDATES…
Hanes Mall will re-open at noon today
Meal-on-Wheels Residents in Forsyth, Yadkin, Surry and Wilkes
Use ‘Emergency Meals’ today.
Rescheduled: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas concert has been rescheduled to Tuesday due to the winter weather on Sunday.
Greensboro Coliseum:  The shows were originally scheduled for Sunday, December 9, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
They have been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 11, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.    If ticket holders cannot make it to Tuesday’s shows, they can exchange their ticket for a performance in Raleigh on Wednesday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m, any other show on this year’s tour or to any show on next year’s tour.   In order to exchange your ticket, email gbomarketing@gmail.com.
