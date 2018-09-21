This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 23, 2018)

Doug Clark – annual student led prayer event “See you at the Pole”…

This year’s theme is ‘Broken’… based on Ephesians 3:14 “I fall on my knees before the Father…”

The annual prayer event ‘See You at the Pole’ happening this Wednesday (Sept 26, 2018)

www.syatp.com

See You at the Pole is a student-initiated, student-organized, student-led prayer event…where students meet at their school flagpole before school to lift up their friends, families, teachers, school, and nation to God.

FACT: It’s completely LEGAL to pray at your school! (S-370) Respect for Student Prayer/Religious Activity – a law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly and enacted back in June – clarifies the religious freedom rights of both students and school personnel to participate in religious events on campus (including See You at the Pole)…

http://www.ncfpc.org/stories/140912s1.html

Something new: The Claim Your Campus App is encouraging, equipping & uniting middle school & high school students to pray for change once a week on their campus.

Our strategy:

Encourage students to organize five weekly prayer groups (one per school day)

Our mission:

Equip one million students to pray (15 per campus on 67,000 campuses)

Our vision:

Unite this generation for prayer and change. http://claimyourcampus.com/the-app/

Start praying now! Pray for…

-the students who are leading and planning your See You at the Pole™ event at your school.

-the non-Christian students on your campus who will see or hear about SYATP.

-Christian students on your campus to make the most of this unique opportunity to explain what happened on the morning of See You at the Pole™ and to be a witness for Christ.

Plus…

An extended interview with Samaritan’s Purse rep Todd Taylor…

Regarding relief efforts going on in New Bern and Wilmington through the Christian organization.

Samaritan’s Purse: Flood Relief Volunteer Opportunities in New Bern, Jacksonville and Wilmington. Details now: https://www.spvolunteer.org/