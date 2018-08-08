Proper foot care + Jobs through staffing agency

Sunday @ 5 (August 12, 2018)
‘Proper Foot Care’
Dr. Stu Saunders, Foot + Ankle specialist at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Clemmons
Note: There are 26 bones and 33 joints in the human foot and ankle.
The height of arches and the shape of the toes vary from person to person.
There are many things you can do to keep your feet healthy, but there are some times when it’s important to see an orthopedic foot and ankle specialist to diagnose your foot or ankle problem.
Pros and Cons of accepting a job through a staffing agency – Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516 www.goodwillnwnc.org
Reminders…
*LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…
EVENT: Professional Center’s annual August resource access fair/panel discussion (RSVP only) i
s coming up Wednesday, August 15, 2018. 9am til noon in Self Reliance Hall at Goodwill WS’s corporate location.
DETAILS: (336) 464-0516 www.goodwillnwnc.org
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
