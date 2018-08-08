Proper foot care + Jobs through staffing agency

Sunday @ 5 (August 12, 2018)

‘Proper Foot Care’

Dr. Stu Saunders, Foot + Ankle specialist at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Clemmons

Note: There are 26 bones and 33 joints in the human foot and ankle.

The height of arches and the shape of the toes vary from person to person.

There are many things you can do to keep your feet healthy, but there are some times when it’s important to see an orthopedic foot and ankle specialist to diagnose your foot or ankle problem.

Pros and Cons of accepting a job through a staffing agency – Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516 www.goodwillnwnc.org

