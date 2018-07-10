Search
News for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Jul 10, 2018

Today is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A

Dress as a cow (use your imagination) and get a FREE entrée at participating Chick-Fil-A locations (through 7pm this evening)  www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

 

Rescue efforts continue for a 3rd day from that flooded cave complex in northern Thailand. 

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/july/thailand-rescuers-racing-the-rain-4-more-boys-saved-as-monsoon-threatens

  

President Trump nominating Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his ’pick’ to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.   But is he conservative enough…

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/july/trump-makes-his-supreme-court-pick-watch-news-faith-nation-coverage

 

Yadkin County commissioners have created a scholarship program called Yadkin Guarantee to cover college costs (not covered by financial aid or scholarships) for students in their county.   The program will also cover up to $750 per student for books each semester.  The deadline to register for fall classes is Aug. 3. Classes start Aug. 15.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-community-college-available-for-new-yadkin-grads/article_fbfbf9a5-5368-5f45-9cff-e1753e4f0593.html

Filling the Toys ‘R’ Us void.  Party City plans to open 50 pop-up ‘Toy City’ toy stores throughout the country from September through the holiday-shopping season.   https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/party-city-looks-to-become-the-next-toys-r-us

 

Voting continues to name High Point’s new professional baseball team.

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws    NOTE:  All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…    The new team name will be revealed on Thursday (July 12)   Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com

 

Starbucks will ban its iconic green ‘plastic straws’ from all of its stores globally within two years. Starbucks is making available a strawless lid (sippy cup?) for certain drinks.  BTW:  A straw is used in 50% of cold beverages offered at Starbucks.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/starbucks-citing-environment-is-ditching-plastic-straws/article_33eb27e4-11b8-51e4-9e58-c50560f243c0.html

 

Join WBFJ and the American Red Cross at Calvary Baptist in Winston-Salem (corner of Country Club and Peace Haven roads) TODAY and “Give the Gift of Life”.  Walk ins welcomed or Schedule your appointment online at wbfj.fm

 Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months, but the need for blood remains the same.  Some general guidelines to donate blood

Be in good general health and feeling well.

Be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent)

Adults: Weigh at least 110 pounds. 

Have not donated blood in the last 56 days…

 

Schedule your appointment  online…

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

Type in Zip Code: 27101

Scroll down to Tuesday (Calvary Baptist Church location)

Select your time for donation on Tuesday at Calvary Baptist (WS)

 

Info about donating call 1-800-Red Cross or 1-800-733-2767

Tip: Speed up your donation by completing a RapidPass® online

or on the Blood Donor app on the day of your donation.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blo od/manage-my-donations/rapidpass.html

 

