Thursday News, April 05, 2018

Seasonal Allergy Alert: Tree pollen is ‘High” today More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us gift cards at a discount rate and turning them into Bed Bath & Beyond e-gift cards through TODAY (April 5) at midnight. Example: $16.05 for a $25 card or $64.20 for a $100 card. *Gift cards, including e-gift cards, will continue to be honored at Toys-R-Us stores through April 21. Questions? Call 800-869-7787 http://myfox8.com

Recent statistics say that about 23 million Americans take care of their elderly parents. And many of us are faced with choosing between letting our parents live alone or moving them into a nursing home. Another option?“Granny Pods,” are the latest rage when it comes to elder care.These cottages allow aging parents to live in their son’s and daughter’s backyard while still having a space they can call their own. Prices for one of these cottages range from $85,000 to $125,000. Size-wise, they are comparable to the size of a master bedroom. They even have a small outside terrace where the elderly can relax or enjoy their morning coffee. http://www.luxurylifenews.com/house-for-parents-granny-pods/

Back in May of 2016, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a boycott against Chick-fil-A because he didn’t like it that Dan Cathy, the chain’s owner, would talk about his family’s Christian beliefs, including traditional marriage. De Blasio, whose job is to reach out and encourage new business within NYC, called for a boycott against Chick-Fil-A. *Fast forward, two years later – so how did that NYC boycott work out? Chick-fil-A now operates four locations in New York City. When the first restaurant opened, it was reported New Yorkers stood in lines around the corner. CFA just opened their largest restaurant in the country in Lower Manhattan’s financial district employing 150 people. Besides being big in business, CFA also has a big heart. All of the company’s NYC locations contribute to the New York Common Pantry to provide meals to feed the hungry. BTW: Chick-fil-A now ranks as the seventh largest fast-food chain in the country in terms of annual sales – with one less workday (never on Sunday!).

Wearing of the ‘green’ jacket? Golf fanatics call it the most wonderful time of the year. Tiger Woods is, once again, a favorite to win at Augusta National as the Masters tees off today in Georgia. Woods has his work cut out for him, though, with a wide-open and ultra-talented field that includes Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and defending champion Sergio Garcia. -USA Today

President Trump has signed a directive ordering National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border, saying illegal crossings into the US have reached a “point of crisis.” Border state governors largely supported the president’s decision. The US Border Patrol also backs the president’s action. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2018/

Reminder: Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Hollywood producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are continuing to praise God as their 20-year-old son (Cameron) recovers from being hospitalized last week. In 2014, Cameron underwent brain tumor surgery, but the circumstances of his latest hospitalization still remain unclear. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/

Replacing your old iPhone battery Since January, Apple has cut the price on all out-of-warranty iPhone replacement batteries for iPhone 6 models or later by $50 (from $79 to $29) through Dec 2018.

Early in 2018, Apple issued an iOS software update with new features that give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance.

Note: Find an official Apple store location. Call ahead and make an appointment. AND ask if they actually have the newer battery replacements in stock! Apple says on its website that repairs can take up to five days. So if you call ahead of time, it’s imperative to ask them if they have batteries in stock.

The Sixth Annual 'Burke Street Food Truck Festival' happening again this weekend in downtown Winston-Salem. The festival will feature 70 food trucks, from 3pm to 8 p.m. this Saturday, April 7th. The festival will run the full length of Burke Street, between First and Fourth streets, and from the corner of Burke and Fourth to the corner of Broad and Fourth. There is an app with a listing of participating food trucks (in alphabetical order or by type of food).