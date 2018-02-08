Triad Harmony Express: Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to sing for your sweetie around Valentine’s Day.

Details: www.ordersingingvalentine.com/W-S.NC

(336) 774-4044

More about Triad Harmony Express

Do you like to sing? Enjoy listening to close harmony? Ever heard of barbershop harmony? It’s definitely no longer 4 old guys hanging around a lamppost. Barbershop harmony, Triad Harmony Express-style, is a high energy, creative, top notch musical experience for the singer and audience member alike.

Triad Harmony Express (THE) is the Winston-Salem chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. We meet every Tuesday night at Fries Memorial Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, NC to vocalize, harmonize and, yes, even socialize a little. Our membership crosses a vast array of age groups, professions, and musical backgrounds. The chorus and quartets perform locally and achieve consistent success in the contest program of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Our annual activities include Singing Valentines, supporting local high school chorus programs, attending twice a year Barbershop Harmony Conventions/Festivals, and staging several concerts.

In short – if you enjoy harmony, singing well, and having a good time, Triad Harmony Express is definitely for you!

www.TriadHarmonyExpress.com