Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Triad Harmony Express: Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today

Triad Harmony Express: Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today

Verne HillFeb 08, 2018Comments Off on Triad Harmony Express: Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today

Like

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to sing for your sweetie around Valentine’s Day.

Details:  www.ordersingingvalentine.com/W-S.NC

(336) 774-4044

More about Triad Harmony Express

Do you like to sing?   Enjoy listening to close harmony? Ever heard of barbershop harmony? It’s definitely no longer 4 old guys hanging around a lamppost. Barbershop harmony, Triad Harmony Express-style, is a high energy, creative, top notch musical experience for the singer and audience member alike.

Triad Harmony Express (THE) is the Winston-Salem chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. We meet every Tuesday night at Fries Memorial Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, NC to vocalize, harmonize and, yes, even socialize a little. Our membership crosses a vast array of age groups, professions, and musical backgrounds. The chorus and quartets perform locally and achieve consistent success in the contest program of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Our annual activities include Singing Valentines, supporting local high school chorus programs, attending twice a year Barbershop Harmony Conventions/Festivals, and staging several concerts.

In short – if you enjoy harmony, singing well, and having a good time, Triad Harmony Express is definitely for you!

www.TriadHarmonyExpress.com

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post2018 Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremony
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Gerber ‘Spokesbaby’ for 2018

Verne HillFeb 08, 2018

National Pizza Day is this Friday (Deals)

Verne HillFeb 08, 2018

2018 Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremony

Verne HillFeb 08, 2018

Community Events

Feb
8
Thu
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 8 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
6:00 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Feb 8 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
St. John’s offers Kindergarten – 8th Grade. 336.725.1651 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org/  
6:00 pm Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Feb 8 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rev+Flow by REFIT®  is a dynamic 6-week pilot program workout that’s easy on your joints without compromising the intensity of your workout. REV+FLOW strengthens bodies and sculpts muscles through targeted music-based movements and resistance training. It’s[...]
6:30 pm WBFJ Christian Skate Night @ Skateland USA (Clemmons)
WBFJ Christian Skate Night @ Skateland USA (Clemmons)
Feb 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Cost: $5.00 (includes skate rental) Come out and skate to all your favorite tunes you hear on WBFJ! 336.721.1560 Register to win an Amazon TAP (Portable Blue Tooth Speaker) courtesy of Blalock Realty, Inc.  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
Feb 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.983.5252  x1001 Childcare Provided
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes