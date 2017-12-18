Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Chick-fil-A helps stranded airport travelers…on Sunday?

Chick-fil-A helps stranded airport travelers…on Sunday?

Verne HillDec 18, 2017Comments Off on Chick-fil-A helps stranded airport travelers…on Sunday?

Like

Social media is calling it a Christmas miracle, but if you know the staff at Chick-Fil-A it’s is no surprise.   On Sunday during the blackout at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A did what it always does: they showed up to help.  Chick-fil-A provided 2,000 meals to stuck travelers as of midnight.  FYI: Some would say that CFA broke its on sacred rule- never open on Sunday.  But NEED knows no season…right!    https://goo.gl/qXHRdW

 

The Ripple Effect:  While power has been restored to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, travel woes will linger for days.  Thousands of people were stranded Sunday into Monday at the world’s busiest airport where more than 1,000 flights were grounded just days before the start of the Christmas travel rush. A sudden power outage caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility brought the airport to a standstill Sunday about 1 p.m. At Southwest Airlines, about 70 Atlanta departures out of 120 scheduled for Sunday were canceled.  United Airlines and JetBlue Airways were among carriers reporting delays or cancellations. https://goo.gl/YS2uKz

Busy Indeed: Hartsfield-Jackson serves 275,000 passengers daily.  Nearly 2,500 planes arrive and depart each day.

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNo Fear: Linus and his blanket
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

No Fear: Linus and his blanket

Verne HillDec 18, 2017

Donation: Organizations accepting used medical equipment

Verne HillDec 18, 2017

Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s How It Affects You

Verne HillDec 18, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
19
Tue
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost: $17.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes