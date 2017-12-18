Chick-fil-A helps stranded airport travelers…on Sunday?

Social media is calling it a Christmas miracle, but if you know the staff at Chick-Fil-A it’s is no surprise. On Sunday during the blackout at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A did what it always does: they showed up to help. Chick-fil-A provided 2,000 meals to stuck travelers as of midnight. FYI: Some would say that CFA broke its on sacred rule- never open on Sunday. But NEED knows no season…right! https://goo.gl/qXHRdW

The Ripple Effect: While power has been restored to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, travel woes will linger for days. Thousands of people were stranded Sunday into Monday at the world’s busiest airport where more than 1,000 flights were grounded just days before the start of the Christmas travel rush. A sudden power outage caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility brought the airport to a standstill Sunday about 1 p.m. At Southwest Airlines, about 70 Atlanta departures out of 120 scheduled for Sunday were canceled. United Airlines and JetBlue Airways were among carriers reporting delays or cancellations. https://goo.gl/YS2uKz

Busy Indeed: Hartsfield-Jackson serves 275,000 passengers daily. Nearly 2,500 planes arrive and depart each day.