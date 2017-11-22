Mr High Point: Longtime morning radio personality passes at 92

The Triad loses another classic. Max Meeks, the longtime morning radio personality at WMFR-AM in High Point, passed away Monday afternoon after a long illness. Meeks was 92 years old. Max’s loyal listeners loved the program’s staples like the “Hymn of the Day” and the daily birthday announcements. https://goo.gl/PU8KaK

OBIT: Mr. Max L. Meeks, 92, resident of Thomasville, died November 20, 2017 at Piedmont Crossing. Max was born April 3, 1925 in Leaksville, N.C., a son to the late Thomas Settle and Sadie Ferguson Meeks. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in World War II, and after his service, he became a resident of this area 64 years. Max worked for WMFR, hosting his own morning program which became a mainstay during his 50+ years. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and had taught the Peacock Bible Class. On August 24, 1946 he married the former Nancy Clayton who preceded him in death in 2014. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Lynn, in 2014.

Surviving are three children, David Meeks and wife Liz of Greensboro, Paul Meeks and wife Elane of Greensboro and Beth Meeks Ammons and husband Danny of High Point; four grandchildren, Crystal, Amy, Emily and Alex; and two great grandchildren, Amber and Colin.

TUE: A visitation will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday, November 28, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.

WED 2pm (NOV 29) A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, in the sanctuary at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr. High Point, NC, 27265. An additional visitation will immediately follow the service in the Asbury Room.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262.

