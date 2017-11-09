‘Passport to Uganda’ event supporting SOZO Children (NOV 14)

Our team is busy making preparations for the 7th Annual Sozo Children Fundraising Dinner in North Carolina. This year, our theme is Passport to Uganda. You won’t just hear about Uganda, you’ll experience it!

Join Chloe Binkley and Sherry Olivier representing SoZo Children this Friday morning on the WBFJ Morning Show between 8am and 9am…

The night will take you on a journey you won’t forget. The WinMock will be transformed into the streets of Uganda, allowing you to truly experience the story of Sozo. The night will include dinner, interactive experiences & a video presentation to celebrate what God has been doing through Sozo Children. This will be an event for your entire family.

When you arrive you will receive a passport, which will get stamped at each Uganda station. Your fully stamped passport qualifies you to enter our drawing for a trip to Uganda with Sozo!

EVENT DETAILS

November 14, 2017

Casual dress & a night for the entire family.

LOCATION & TIME

WinMock at Kinderton

168 East Kinderton Way

Bermuda Run, NC 27006

5:30 – 7:30 PM

5:30 PM – Check in begins (there are no physical tickets to the event. When you register we have all your information, no need to bring anything with you.)

6:30 PM – Dinner will begin & short program

*Cost is $30/ticket. Children under 5 are free.

Register here: http://www.sozochildren.org/ncdinner2017/