Primary Election Results from Oct 10, 2017

Greensboro: Incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Diane Moffett have advanced to the general election in the Greensboro mayoral race. Vaughan got the 61% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary election. https://goo.gl/2UY3hm

Turnout was anemic. Roughly 8% of registered voters cast ballots. Vaughan and Moffett will face each other in the Nov. 7 general election. The winner will serve as mayor for four years, a change from the usual two years, and will earn $28,862 a year.

Greensboro council whittled to 3 incumbents, 3 challengers Three incumbents and three political newcomers will advance to the Nov. 7 election after surviving a tightly packed primary for at-large members of the City Council. Voters gravitated toward familiar names in a race that saw 15 people running for three seats. The top six moving on to the general election include the three sitting council members — Yvonne Johnson, Marikay Abuzuaiter and Mike Barber — who finished in that order. https://goo.gl/Qo19is

