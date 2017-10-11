Search
Primary Election Results from Oct 10, 2017

Primary Election Results from Oct 10, 2017

Verne Hill Oct 11, 2017

Greensboro: Incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Diane Moffett have advanced to the general election in the Greensboro mayoral race. Vaughan got the 61% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary election. https://goo.gl/2UY3hm

Turnout was anemic. Roughly 8% of registered voters cast ballots.  Vaughan and Moffett will face each other in the Nov. 7 general election. The winner will serve as mayor for four years, a change from the usual two years, and will earn $28,862 a year.

Check out the helpful links to YOUR county board of elections website on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.     https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

 

Greensboro council whittled to 3 incumbents, 3 challengers  Three incumbents and three political newcomers will advance to the Nov. 7 election after surviving a tightly packed primary for at-large members of the City Council.  Voters gravitated toward familiar names in a race that saw 15 people running for three seats. The top six moving on to the general election include the three sitting council members — Yvonne Johnson, Marikay Abuzuaiter and Mike Barber — who finished in that order.  https://goo.gl/Qo19is

Check out the helpful links to YOUR county board of elections website… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo/PrintableVersion/

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostTriad Goodwill Fall Career Expo (OCT 12)
