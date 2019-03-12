Over 40 people have been arrested in a sweeping admissions bribery case

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin were among those alleged to have paid up to $6 million in bribes to get their children admitted into colleges.

Over forty people, including some college coaches, were indicted Tuesday for allegedly “getting students admitted to elite universities as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, and helping potential students cheat on their college exams.”

According to NBC News, Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, the University of San Diego, USC, the University of Texas, Wake Forest and Yale are the schools alleged to be involved in the scheme.

College coaches and others have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court.

The racketeering conspiracy charges unveiled Tuesday were brought against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

