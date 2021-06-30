4 million people quit their jobs in April, Labor Dept

As pandemic life recedes in the U.S., people are leaving their jobs in search of more money, more flexibility and more happiness. Many are rethinking what work means to them, how they are valued, and how they spend their time. NOTE: A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the Labor Department.

https://www.npr.org/2021/06/24/1007914455/as-the-pandemic-recedes-millions-of-workers-are-saying-i-quit

Like other industries, a severe labor shortage has amusement parks struggling to find enough workers. Less than half of Disneyland’s 32,000 workers are back on the job. FYI: *To bring in more workers, Six Flags (St. Louis) is offering higher pay, a $1,000 dollar hiring bonus, even free food and family passes. *At Cedar Point in Ohio, pay has been raised to $20/hr, but it’s not enough to fill all the open jobs.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/west/less-than-half-of-disneylands-32000-workers-are-back-on-the-job-as-labor-shortage-hits-amusement-parks/?

“Fair wage service fee” added? Pizzeria Toro, a restaurant in Durham, has added a 20% gratuity to every bill for dine-in customers. Restaurant owners suggesting that ‘seen and unseen hourly wage workers are the backbone of the restaurant’. Gray Brooks is a chef and one of the owners of Pizzeria Toro sees the fee as a way to close the wage gap between staff who traditionally (do) not make tips and those who do.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/north-carolina-restaurant-adding-20-fair-wage-service-fee-to-every-bill/