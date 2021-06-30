Search
4 million people quit their jobs in April, Labor Dept

Verne Hill Jun 30, 2021

As pandemic life recedes in the U.S., people are leaving their jobs in search of more money, more flexibility and more happiness. Many are rethinking what work means to them, how they are valued, and how they spend their time. NOTE: A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the Labor Department.

https://www.npr.org/2021/06/24/1007914455/as-the-pandemic-recedes-millions-of-workers-are-saying-i-quit

 

Like other industries, a severe labor shortage has amusement parks struggling to find enough workers. Less than half of Disneyland’s 32,000 workers are back on the job. FYI: *To bring in more workers, Six Flags (St. Louis) is offering higher pay, a $1,000 dollar hiring bonus, even free food and family passes. *At Cedar Point in Ohio, pay has been raised to $20/hr, but it’s not enough to fill all the open jobs.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/west/less-than-half-of-disneylands-32000-workers-are-back-on-the-job-as-labor-shortage-hits-amusement-parks/?

 

“Fair wage service fee” added?  Pizzeria Toro, a restaurant in Durham, has added a 20% gratuity to every bill for dine-in customers. Restaurant owners suggesting that ‘seen and unseen hourly wage workers are the backbone of the restaurant’.  Gray Brooks is a chef and one of the owners of Pizzeria Toro sees the fee as a way to close the wage gap between staff who traditionally (do) not make tips and those who do.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/north-carolina-restaurant-adding-20-fair-wage-service-fee-to-every-bill/

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

