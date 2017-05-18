Color Downtown is a 5k fun run to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and sexual assault victims benefiting Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center – 24/7 Crisis Line (336) 751 HELP (4357)

Color Downtown 2017 is an event the whole family will enjoy … dance and twirl with your tutu, hop, skip, run or walk your way through downtown Mocksville and Rich Park and be transformed into a colorful work of art with each color station you pass. https://goo.gl/qq4c8D

The 3rd annual COLOR DOWNTOWN 5K and Fun Run. Location: Rich Park on Cemetery Street, in downtown Mocksville. This Saturday (May 20) from 2 to 6pm. https://goo.gl/ACUAVH

All proceeds to benefit – Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center. Our Mission: Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center strives to end domestic violence and sexual assault in our community through empowerment, advocacy, education, awareness, and action for social change. https://goo.gl/KYJdSX

Guests: Lorri Hayes – Director of Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center and Molly Ridenhour

