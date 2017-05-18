Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog 3rd annual COLOR DOWNTOWN 5K and Fun Run

3rd annual COLOR DOWNTOWN 5K and Fun Run

Verne HillMay 18, 2017Comments Off on 3rd annual COLOR DOWNTOWN 5K and Fun Run

Like

Color Downtown is a 5k fun run to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and sexual assault victims benefiting Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center  –   24/7 Crisis Line (336) 751 HELP (4357)

Color Downtown 2017 is an event the whole family will enjoy … dance and twirl with your tutu, hop, skip, run or walk your way through downtown Mocksville and Rich Park and be transformed into a colorful work of art with each color station you pass. https://goo.gl/qq4c8D

 

Color Downtown is a 5k fun run to raise money for domestic violence and sexual assault victims

 

The 3rd annual COLOR DOWNTOWN 5K and Fun Run.   Location: Rich Park on Cemetery Street, in downtown Mocksville. This Saturday (May 20) from 2 to 6pm.  https://goo.gl/ACUAVH

 

All proceeds to benefit – Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center.   Our Mission: Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center strives to end domestic violence and sexual assault in our community through empowerment, advocacy, education, awareness, and action for social change.    https://goo.gl/KYJdSX

Guests:  Lorri Hayes – Director of Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center and  Molly Ridenhour

 

 

Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center

24/7 Crisis Line (336) 751 HELP (4357)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSalem College: Saturday’s Commencement location has changed...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Job Coach: “Difficult Interview Questions”

Verne HillMay 18, 2017

‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’- Cathleen Thore Jones (SUN@5)

Verne HillMay 18, 2017

Salem College: Saturday’s Commencement location has changed…

Verne HillMay 18, 2017

Community Events

May
19
Fri
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
May 19 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
10:00 am Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: 5/19 & 5/20 (10-10) 5/21 (11-8)
1:00 pm “Hunger 2 Health” Golf Tournament @ Reynolds Park Golf Course (Winston-Salem)
“Hunger 2 Health” Golf Tournament @ Reynolds Park Golf Course (Winston-Salem)
May 19 @ 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Proceeds: “Hunger 2 Health” Backpack Food Program at Ashley Academy To register: 336.803.1775 Hosted by Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem) http://ardmorebaptist.org/events  
7:00 pm “Shine” Women’s Conference @ Firehouse Ministries (Mt. Airy)
“Shine” Women’s Conference @ Firehouse Ministries (Mt. Airy)
May 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Mary Anne Hardiman & Sharrona Watson Musical Guest: Suzy Yaraei Tickets: $25.00 (per person) http://www.firehouseministries.org/shine2017 336.789.4929 The conference continues Saturday, May 20 @ 9:00am  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes