Color Downtown is a 5k fun run to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and sexual assault victims benefiting Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center – 24/7 Crisis Line (336) 751 HELP (4357)
Color Downtown 2017 is an event the whole family will enjoy … dance and twirl with your tutu, hop, skip, run or walk your way through downtown Mocksville and Rich Park and be transformed into a colorful work of art with each color station you pass. https://goo.gl/qq4c8D
Color Downtown is a 5k fun run to raise money for domestic violence and sexual assault victims
The 3rd annual COLOR DOWNTOWN 5K and Fun Run. Location: Rich Park on Cemetery Street, in downtown Mocksville. This Saturday (May 20) from 2 to 6pm. https://goo.gl/ACUAVH
All proceeds to benefit – Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center. Our Mission: Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center strives to end domestic violence and sexual assault in our community through empowerment, advocacy, education, awareness, and action for social change. https://goo.gl/KYJdSX
Guests: Lorri Hayes – Director of Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center and Molly Ridenhour
Davie Domestic Violence Services & Rape Crisis Center
24/7 Crisis Line (336) 751 HELP (4357)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Job Coach: “Difficult Interview Questions” - May 18, 2017
- ‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’- Cathleen Thore Jones (SUN@5) - May 18, 2017
- Salem College:Saturday’s Commencement location has changed… - May 18, 2017